Buying and Cancelling Allowances as an Alternative to Offsets for the Voluntary Market

A Preliminary Review of Issues and Options
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975qmwp5c-en
Anja Kollmuss, Michael Lazarus
OECD Environment Working Papers
Kollmuss, A. and M. Lazarus (2010), “Buying and Cancelling Allowances as an Alternative to Offsets for the Voluntary Market: A Preliminary Review of Issues and Options”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km975qmwp5c-en.
