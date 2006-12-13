This technical paper analyses the role of business services in selected OECD and non-OECD economies using recently published input-output tables for 32 countries in or close to the year 2000. Business services have long been recognised as important drivers in the global economy, and this study reinforces that view with a comprehensive, quantitative cross-country analysis of how the manufacturing and business services sectors interact in the production process. Our analysis suggests that...
Business Services, Trade and Costs
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023