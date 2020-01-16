Skip to main content
Business cycle dynamics after the Great Recession

An extended Markov-Switching Dynamic Factor Model
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9626dda3-en
Authors
Catherine Doz, Laurent Ferrara, Pierre-Alain Pionnier
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Doz, C., L. Ferrara and P. Pionnier (2020), “Business cycle dynamics after the Great Recession: An extended Markov-Switching Dynamic Factor Model”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9626dda3-en.
