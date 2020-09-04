Building the evidence for OECD integrity and anti-corruption agenda: The current situation and avenues for future analysis

Potential economic benefits of integrity and anti-corruption policies seem large. Nevertheless, much of the existing empirical evidence lacks precise and actionable policy indicators that could guide policy makers on tangible improvements of successful reforms. To move the policy analysis further, both policy and outcome indicators are needed. In this context, the paper reviews OECD’s involvement in integrity and anti-corruption agenda as well as available indicators of integrity and anti-corruption policies and outcomes. It outlines avenues for future analysis that include assessment of public procurement procedures and policy drivers explaining experience with corruption and public spending efficiency.