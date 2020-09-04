Skip to main content
Building the evidence for OECD integrity and anti-corruption agenda: The current situation and avenues for future analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/80ebe6e6-en
Authors
Zuzana Smidova
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Smidova, Z. (2020), “Building the evidence for OECD integrity and anti-corruption agenda: The current situation and avenues for future analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1614, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/80ebe6e6-en.
