In this paper we explore why and how the private sector is working in partnerships with the public sector on building green global value chains. The findings and insights are based on the experiences of the companies associated in the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition and five years of intensive work of driving green growth in supply chains through IDH The Sustainable Trade Initiative. The Sustainable Trade Initiative was set up with support of the Dutch and Danish governments to build coalitions of companies, governments and NGOs that would transform markets towards sustainability at scale. This paper provides key lessons how to drive such change effectively.
Building Green Global Value Chains
Committed Public-Private Coalitions in Agro-Commodity Markets
Working paper
OECD Green Growth Papers
Abstract
