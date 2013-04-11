Skip to main content
Building Green Global Value Chains

Committed Public-Private Coalitions in Agro-Commodity Markets
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jndzwtj-en
OECD
OECD Green Growth Papers
OECD (2013), “Building Green Global Value Chains: Committed Public-Private Coalitions in Agro-Commodity Markets”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jndzwtj-en.
