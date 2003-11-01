Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building Capacity to Trade

What Are the Priorities?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/074824026731
Authors
Henri-Bernard Solignac Lecomte
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Solignac Lecomte, H. (2003), “Building Capacity to Trade: What Are the Priorities?”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 223, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/074824026731.
Go to top