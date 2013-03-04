This report examines “open access” policies and approaches in various contexts, including fixed and mobile access networks, backhaul and backbone networks, undersea cables and Internet exchange points (IXPs). It finds that open access arrangements share some common elements: they refer to wholesale access to network infrastructure or services that is provided effectively on fair and reasonable terms, for which there is some degree of transparency and non-discrimination.
Broadband Networks and Open Access
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper24 October 2022
-
20 October 2022
-
Working paper12 October 2022
-
Working paper20 July 2022
-
20 December 2021
-
Working paper24 September 2021