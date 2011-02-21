Bundling can provide both benefits and drawbacks to broadband customers. In general, bundled services are less expensive when purchased together and consumer surplus from one good in the bundle can help “subsidise” another less-valued element. Bundling also allows the integration of products in a way that benefits consumers such as by giving them unified billing, a common helpline number or the integration of voice mail message retrieval via the television set...
Broadband Bundling
Trends and Policy Implications
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
