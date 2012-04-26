Skip to main content
Bringing Belgian Public Finances to a Sustainable Path

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bxqvgvh-en
Authors
Tomasz Koźluk, Alain Jousten, Jens Høj
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Koźluk, T., A. Jousten and J. Høj (2012), “Bringing Belgian Public Finances to a Sustainable Path”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 954, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bxqvgvh-en.
