Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Bribery in Public Procurement

Methods, Actors and Counter-Measures
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013964-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Bribery in Public Procurement: Methods, Actors and Counter-Measures, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013964-en.
Go to top