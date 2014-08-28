Skip to main content
Boosting the Development of Efficient SMEs in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxz9xztql6f-en
Authors
Rafał Kierzenkowski, Jochebed Kastaneer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R. and J. Kastaneer (2014), “Boosting the Development of Efficient SMEs in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1157, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxz9xztql6f-en.
