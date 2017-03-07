Skip to main content
Boosting productivity in Mexico through integration into global value chains

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/571d5b1f-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Julien Reynaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and J. Reynaud (2017), “Boosting productivity in Mexico through integration into global value chains”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1376, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/571d5b1f-en.
