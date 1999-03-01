Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Boom and Bust and Sovereign Ratings

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/251521656447
Authors
Helmut Reisen, Julia von Maltzan
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. and J. von Maltzan (1999), “Boom and Bust and Sovereign Ratings”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 148, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/251521656447.
Go to top