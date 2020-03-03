This paper reviews the different definitions and measures of skills use and shows why it matters for local development policies. Based on findings from the Annual Population Survey and the UK Employer Skills Survey, it provides unique local analysis on how the Leeds City Region compares on skills use relative to other Local Enterprise Partnerships. It then outlines opportunities for new actions that could be implemented in the Leeds City Region to work closer with firms to promote skills use in the workplace.
Better using skills in the workplace in the Leeds City Region, United Kingdom
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
