The OECD’s report on priority pension claims within bankruptcy found that pension claims (unlike wages) rarely receive priority over other creditors. More concerning, it can be difficult for pension fund creditors (being a diverse group without strong financing) to get their voice heard properly within insolvency procedures. Difficulties with providing such priority status to pension creditors stem from problems with changing bankruptcy laws and the strength of other financial creditors. The OECD’s report concludes that priority rights should be given to unpaid and due contributions from the plan sponsor and that care should be taken that pension beneficiaries be treated at least as well as other creditors in any bankruptcy or restructuring process (e.g. ensuring their representation on creditor committees).
Benefit Protection
Priority Creditor Rights for Pension Funds
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
Underfunded pension funds are in the same position as other creditors when their sponsoring firm becomes insolvent, having to join the queue claiming the remaining assets of the firm. Arguments for granting pension fund priority rights over other creditors are the same as for introducing pension benefit guarantee schemes – i.e. market failure and diversification. Arguments against such a priority position focus around the impact on other creditors and potential disruptions to capital markets.
In the same series
-
1 March 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 July 2009
-
1 April 2009
-
Working paper1 March 2009
-
1 March 2009
-
Working paper1 January 2009
Related publications
-
6 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
15 December 2023
-
Report13 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
28 March 2023