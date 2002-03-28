Benchmarking Intermodal Freight Transport

What is efficient intermodal freight transport? How are "best practices" to be found? What measures are being developed in OECD countries for assessing the relative efficiency of modes and modal combinations? What opportunities exist to improve complex intermodal transport chains? How are such opportunities identified and assessed? Today’s highly competitive global market calls for intermodal transport systems that meet industry’s expectations in efficiency and reliability as well as government’s sustainability expectations. While benchmarking is a tool for achieving such objectives, how are these benchmarking exercises best implemented? This report analyses illustrative benchmarking exercises to provide insights into these important questions.