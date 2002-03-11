Benchmarking Industry-Science Relationships

Stronger interactions between science and industry underpin growth in a knowledge economy. A comparison of the intensity and quality of industry-science relationships (ISR) in OECD countries shows that many countries are lagging behind in mobilising science for innovation. The report benchmarks OECD countries’ ISR, identifies relevant good practices in managing the interface between public research and the business sector, and provides a framework for monitoring and assessing evolving policies in the area.



The report presents an in-depth comparative study of ISR in France and the United Kingdom and a special chapter on Japan.