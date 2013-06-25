Skip to main content
Belgium: Enhancing the Cost Efficiency and Flexibility of the Health Sector to Adjust to Population Ageing

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44ssnfdnr7-en
Stéphane Sorbe
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Sorbe, S. (2013), “Belgium: Enhancing the Cost Efficiency and Flexibility of the Health Sector to Adjust to Population Ageing”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1066, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44ssnfdnr7-en.
