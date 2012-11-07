This review aims to improve our understanding of the implications of the insights from behavioural economics for environmental policy design. The review focuses on the question of incentive design in two broad areas — risk, conflict and cooperation; and mechanism design. A number of lessons for policy design emerge from the literature and are highlighted in the paper.
Behavioural Economics and Environmental Incentives
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
