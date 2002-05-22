Skip to main content
Basic Studies in the Field of High-temperature Engineering

Second Information Exchange Meeting: Paris, France 10-12 October 2001
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264175891-en
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Nuclear Science

OECD/NEA (2002), Basic Studies in the Field of High-temperature Engineering: Second Information Exchange Meeting: Paris, France 10-12 October 2001, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264175891-en.
