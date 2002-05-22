In response to increasing interest in high-temperature, gas-cooled reactors (HTGRs) in many countries and the need for improved materials for nuclear applications in high-temperature environments, the NEA organised a Second Information Exchange Meeting on Basic Studies in the Field of High-temperature Engineering. These proceedings provide an overview of the activities being carried out in eight countries, the improvement of material properties for HTGR application, in-core monitoring methods and properties of irradiated graphite, and HTGR fuel fabrication and performance.
Basic Studies in the Field of High-temperature Engineering
Second Information Exchange Meeting: Paris, France 10-12 October 2001
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
