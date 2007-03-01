Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Banking on Democracy

The Political Economy of International Private Bank Lending in Emerging Markets
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241233837210
Authors
Javier Rodríguez, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rodríguez, J. and J. Santiso (2007), “Banking on Democracy: The Political Economy of International Private Bank Lending in Emerging Markets”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 259, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241233837210.
Go to top