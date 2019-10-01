Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Balancing School Choice and Equity

An International Perspective Based on Pisa
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2592c974-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Balancing School Choice and Equity: An International Perspective Based on Pisa, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2592c974-en.
Go to top