Availability and Characteristics of Surveys on the Destination of Doctorate Recipients in OECD Countries

As far as we know, there is no study that identifies databases relating to the destination of doctorate recipients, including at international level. Young scientists unquestionably play an important role in research and innovation. Consequently, it is necessary to develop statistical sources to find out about the destinations of doctorate recipents. Such information is extremely valuable to the authorities for framing research and innovation policies.

This study has two objectives: first, to review existing statistical sources in the OECD countries, and to discuss their comparability. All told, 21 countries replied to the questionnaire on the existence of such databases, representing 25 data sources available for analysis. The analysis focused on the main aspects of the labour market for young researchers: the existence of queues for academic posts with, correlatively, post-doctoral training, relations between public research systems and industrial ...