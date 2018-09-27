Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assigning responsibilities across levels of government

Trends, challenges and guidelines for policy-makers
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f0944eae-en
Authors
Dorothée Allain-Dupré
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Allain-Dupré, D. (2018), “Assigning responsibilities across levels of government: Trends, challenges and guidelines for policy-makers”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f0944eae-en.
Go to top