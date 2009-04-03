Skip to main content
Assessing the Impacts of Climate Change

A Literature Review
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224864018517
Authors
Stéphanie Jamet, Jan Corfee-Morlot
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jamet, S. and J. Corfee-Morlot (2009), “Assessing the Impacts of Climate Change: A Literature Review”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 691, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224864018517.
