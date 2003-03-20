Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing Microbial Safety of Drinking Water

Improving Approaches and Methods
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099470-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Tags

Select a language

English
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2003), Assessing Microbial Safety of Drinking Water: Improving Approaches and Methods, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099470-en.
Go to top