Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Are there differences in how advantaged and disadvantaged students use the Internet?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv8zq6hw43-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), “Are there differences in how advantaged and disadvantaged students use the Internet?”, PISA in Focus, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlv8zq6hw43-en.
Go to top