Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Are the New Millennium Learners Making the Grade?

Technology Use and Educational Performance in PISA 2006
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076044-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Educational Research and Innovation
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Are the New Millennium Learners Making the Grade?: Technology Use and Educational Performance in PISA 2006, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076044-en.
Go to top