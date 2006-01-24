Skip to main content
Are Students Ready for a Technology-Rich World?

What PISA Studies Tell Us
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264036093-en
OECD
PISA
OECD (2006), Are Students Ready for a Technology-Rich World?: What PISA Studies Tell Us, PISA, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264036093-en.
