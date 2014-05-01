Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Are Grouping and Selecting Students for Different Schools Related to Students' Motivation to Learn?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5hlpb6nxw-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Are Grouping and Selecting Students for Different Schools Related to Students' Motivation to Learn?”, PISA in Focus, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5hlpb6nxw-en.
Go to top