- On average across OECD countries, students who are highly motivated to learn mathematics because they believe it will help them later on score better in mathematics – by the equivalent of half a year of schooling – than students who are not highly motivated.
- Students’ motivation to learn mathematics is lower in education systems that sort and group students into different schools and/or programmes.
Are Grouping and Selecting Students for Different Schools Related to Students' Motivation to Learn?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
