- One in eight students across OECD countries has repeated a grade at least once before the age of 15.
- Many countries reduced the rate of grade repetition between 2003 and 2012.
- One in five disadvantaged 15-year-olds has repeated a grade. Even among students with similar academic performance, the likelihood of repeating a grade is one-and-a-half times greater for disadvantaged students than for advantaged students.
Are Disadvantaged Students more Likely to Repeat Grades?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
