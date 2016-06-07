Skip to main content
Approaches and issues in valuing the costs of inaction of air pollution on human health

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlww02k83r0-en
Authors
Anna Alberini, Andrea Bigano, Jessica Post, Elisa Lanzi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Alberini, A. et al. (2016), “Approaches and issues in valuing the costs of inaction of air pollution on human health”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 108, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlww02k83r0-en.
