Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Analysing European and International Patent Citations

A Set of EPO Patent Database Building Blocks
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/883002633010
Authors
Colin Webb, Hélène Dernis, Dietmar Harhoff, Karin Hoisl
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Webb, C. et al. (2005), “Analysing European and International Patent Citations: A Set of EPO Patent Database Building Blocks”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2005/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/883002633010.
Go to top