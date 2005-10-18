This paper presents a preliminary set of European and international citation data tables designed to enable researchers to become familiar with the subject and undertake a range of analyses. It addresses analytical and statistical issues such as why citations from international searches and European searches should be combined; the calculation of citation lags; use of International Patent Classification (IPC) codes for grouping patents according to technology; treatment of references to Non-Patent Literature (NPL); and the notion that many publications, from different patenting authorities, covering the same invention can be cited. Differences between US and European citations are also discussed.
Analysing European and International Patent Citations
A Set of EPO Patent Database Building Blocks
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023