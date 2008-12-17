Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Overview of the OECD ENV-Linkages Model

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/230123880460
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. and J. Château (2008), “An Overview of the OECD ENV-Linkages Model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 653, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230123880460.
Go to top