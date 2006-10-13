This book sets out how much aid OECD countries are already providing towards trade-related activities in developing countries and reviews the effectiveness of existing programmes. It argues that reinforcing mutual accountability at the local level, together with a global review mechanism, would enhance the impact of Aid for Trade.
Aid for Trade
Making it Effective
Report
The Development Dimension
Abstract
