Aid Activities in South-East Europe provides detailed information on individual commitments of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid in the Balkan region for the years 1990-1998. This special edition includes the commitments reported by Members of the OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC) as well as statistical tables which provide a more comprehensive picture.

Data presented are unique, comparable and consistent with DAC statistics' definitions and methodologies. This publication contributes to the European Commission's and World Bank's joint effort to provide information on aid activities undertaken by OECD/DAC donors in South-East Europe. The information is designed for development agencies and institutions involved in country/sector programming and analysis. For each country, transactions are ordered by commitment year and sector, and for each sector, by donor.