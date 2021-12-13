AI and Employment

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant progress in areas like informationordering, memorisation, perceptual speed, and deductive reasoning – all of which are related to non-routine, cognitive tasks. As a result, the occupations that have been most exposed to advances in, and automation by, AI have tended to be high-skilled, white-collar ones, including: business professionals; managers; science and engineering professionals; and legal, social and cultural professionals. This contrasts with the impact of previous automating technologies, that have tended to take over primarily routine tasks performed by lower-skilled workers.