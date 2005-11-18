Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Agriculture and Development

The Case for Policy Coherence
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013353-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
The Development Dimension
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Agriculture and Development: The Case for Policy Coherence, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264013353-en.
Go to top