Agricultural Policies in Non-OECD Countries 2007

The agricultural sector and related support policies of many OECD trading partners are changing rapidly. This report monitors agricultural policy developments in Brazil, Bulgaria, China, India, Romania, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine following the same approach applied to OECD countries, providing a common benchmark for evaluating reforms and for facilitating international dialogue. A comprehensive statistical annex containing a wide range of contextual information for these countries is also included. This book includes StatLinks, URLs under tables and graphs linking to Excel® spreadsheet files containing the underlying data.