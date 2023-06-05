An important construct to be measured in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2025 is the degree to which 15-year-olds are knowledgeable of, concerned about, and able to act on environmental issues as a result of their science education. This document justifies and explains the competencies youth need to address local and global challenges in this epoch of human influences on the planet. Those with agency in the Anthropocene work individually and collectively with hope and efficacy to understand diverse perspectives on socio-ecological systems and to create a more just and resilient future.
Agency in the Anthropocene
Supporting document to the PISA 2025 Science Framework
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
