Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agency in the Anthropocene

Supporting document to the PISA 2025 Science Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8d3b6cfa-en
Authors
Peta J. White, Nicole M. Ardoin, Chris Eames, Martha C. Monroe
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

White, P. et al. (2023), “Agency in the Anthropocene: Supporting document to the PISA 2025 Science Framework”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 297, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8d3b6cfa-en.
Go to top