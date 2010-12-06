Skip to main content
After the Crisis

Mitigating Risks of Macroeconomic Instability in Turkey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j745fbt-en
Authors
Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rawdanowicz, Ł. (2010), “After the Crisis: Mitigating Risks of Macroeconomic Instability in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 820, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km36j745fbt-en.
