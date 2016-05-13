Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Advanced Analytics for Better Tax Administration

Putting Data to Work
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256453-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Advanced Analytics for Better Tax Administration: Putting Data to Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264256453-en.
Go to top