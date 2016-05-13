Advanced Analytics for Better Tax Administration

This report highlights the key opportunities and challenges in establishing, operating, or improving advanced analytics functions in tax administrations. The report provides practical examples of how administrations are currently utilising advanced analytics, and discusses key topics, including organisational arrangements, governance, management and data. The report also discusses how administrations are utilising analytics to improve their operations and deliver better outcomes to taxpayers. Finally, it sets out conclusions, recommendations and next steps.

This report has been prepared by the Forum on Tax Administration’s Advanced Analytics Programme. The work was initiated by the FTA Bureau following the biennial conference on Advanced Analytics hosted by the Irish Revenue Commissioners in March 2015. That workshop identified member country interest in undertaking work to identify member experience in analytics delivery and share information on both the technologies and tools they were using.