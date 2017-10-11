Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing Uncertainties in Cost Estimates for Decommissioning Nuclear Facilities

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264284289-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA/IAEA (2017), Addressing Uncertainties in Cost Estimates for Decommissioning Nuclear Facilities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264284289-en.
Go to top