Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing the social consequences of tariffs for water supply and sanitation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/afede7d6-en
Authors
Xavier Leflaive, Marit Hjort
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Leflaive, X. and M. Hjort (2020), “Addressing the social consequences of tariffs for water supply and sanitation”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/afede7d6-en.
Go to top