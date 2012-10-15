Drawing on the OECD’s expertise in comparing country experiences and identifying best practices, this book tailors the OECD’s policy advice to the specific and timely priorities of Germany and the Euro Area, focusing on how their governments can make reform happen.
Addressing the Competitiveness Challenges in Germany and the Euro Area
Report
Better Policies
Share
Abstract
