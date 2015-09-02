Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Achieving Fiscal Consolidation while Promoting Social Cohesion in Japan

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbs9fg0v-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Kohei Fukawa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and K. Fukawa (2015), “Achieving Fiscal Consolidation while Promoting Social Cohesion in Japan”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1262, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrtpbs9fg0v-en.
Go to top