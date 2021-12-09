The second in a series of three papers on cross-border government innovation, this paper focuses on the use of innovative methods by governments to identify and share insights and experiment across borders. It looks at efforts to collect ideas and insights from the front lines to create and promote collective intelligence, as well as to experiment and test across borders. The papers offers findings based on hundreds of cases in countries as well as research and expertise, as well as lessons and recommendations for successful cross-border collaboration and innovation governance.
Achieving cross-border government innovation: Surfacing insights and experimenting across borders
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Abstract
