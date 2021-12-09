The first in a series of three reports on cross-border government innovation, this paper discusses at how governments are using new governance mechanisms to connect and collaborate in order to tackle issues that cut across borders between administrative entities or areas. Based on cases provided by countries as well as extensive research, it looks at cross-border governance bodies, networks for cross-border collaboration, and emerging governance system dynamics. It highlights progress made in collaboration and identifies lessons for successful cross-border innovation governance.
Achieving cross-border government innovation: Governing cross-border challenges
