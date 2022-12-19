Achieving cross-border government innovation: Delivering and enabling impactful solutions

The third in a series of three papers on cross-border government innovation, this paper focuses on hands-on delivery and implementation of cross-border innovation efforts, representing the culmination of the different types of initiatives, structures and mechanisms uncovered in the series of reports. It also discusses how governments are putting in place cross-border enablers to allow for collective design and implementation of innovative policies and services, which can also support all of the topics covered in the series. The paper offers findings based on hundreds of cases in countries as well as research and expertise, and provides lessons and recommendations for successful cross-border collaboration and innovation governance.