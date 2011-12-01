Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Accounting for the Self-Employed in Labour Share Estimates

The Case of the United States
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0w877vlwg-en
Authors
Rebecca Ann Freeman
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Freeman, R. (2011), “Accounting for the Self-Employed in Labour Share Estimates: The Case of the United States”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2011/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0w877vlwg-en.
Go to top